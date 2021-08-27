Weather Alert: One More Hot Afternoon; Cool Weekend Forecast

Good morning and happy Friday! We’re looking to end the work week with another hot and humid day ahead. Your Friday is starting off with temps in the 70s and mostly clear skies. Looking forward to this afternoon we’re expecting a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a passing shower or t-storm in the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index temps in the mid to upper 90s. This has prompted another heat advisory for today from 11am to 7pm.

Take it easy once again by taking extra breaks in the shade or AC, drinking more water, and wearing loose-fitting, lightweight clothing. Don’t forget to check on the elderly and pets, too.

AT THE BEACH: Another great summer day at the shore. Sunny, warm, and mostly dry.

THIS WEEKEND: Much Cooler

We’ll wake up to a refreshing feel on Saturday morning. The humidity and temperatures will be much cooler, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. While a light shower is possible, most of the day looks dry. Highs will stay in the 70s. Sunday looks similar, though the humidity will begin to rise in the afternoon and evening. The day looks mainly dry, despite the chance for a light shower or two.

