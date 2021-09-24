Weather Alert: Off/On Rain and T’Storms Today; Lingering Showers Saturday and Sat. Night

TODAY: Humid with showers and isolated strong thunderstorms… highs in the mid 70s. There is a slight risk for some thunderstorms to produce damaging winds or a brief tornado. South winds 5-15 mph with stronger gusts at times. Rainfall amounts around 1/2″ possible.

TONIGHT: Clouds and a few lingering scattered showers…. cooler with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. North winds 5-10 mph

THIS WEEKEND: Shower Possible Saturday, Sunny Sunday

Saturday’s forecast hinges on how far east the cold front pushes before it stalls out. Some of our computer models stall the front near southeastern MA, bringing extra clouds and the risk for some lingering showers during the day. The exact location of this stalled front will determine if the shower coverage on Saturday is just “scattered” or something more “widespread”. …..Sunday forecast still looks good with skies turning mostly sunny and dry with low humidity.

