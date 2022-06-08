Good morning. Some much needed rain has been falling overnight and early this morning. The only problem, it’s coming down in buckets at times and leading to some slow travel for the early morning commute.

The back edge of the rain is already crossing RI, so look for some improving conditions after 8AM. In fact, other than a few isolated showers after that, the rest of the day will be dry, warm and humid with skies turning partly sunny. Afternoon highs will push to near 80 inland and in the low 70s at the coast with breezy southwest winds 10-20 mph.

ON THE BAY: A Small Craft Advisory continues until 11AM in the bay and until 2PM in the sound with seas 2-4 feet and winds gusting to 25kts.

Skies stay dry this evening with increasing clouds and mild and humid conditions. Another round of rain moves in after midnight with coastal fog, too. Lows 60-65.

Thursday looks stormy, with showers, downpours and thunderstorms, with some localized street flooding in the morning and early afternoon. The heaviest of the rain looks to fall from 8AM to 2PM with an additional isolated shower possible into the evening. Highs will be a bit cooler, in the mid 70s. Round 2 will bring another 1/2″ to 1.5″ of rain to our area.

Rainfall totals from last night through Thursday will average around 1″ to 2″ with isolated higher amounts possible.

Drier skies and less humid conditions return for Friday.