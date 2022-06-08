TODAY: Scattered showers, with embedded downpours and isolated thunderstorms early this morning. Watch for localized minor street flooding during the AM commute. Becoming partly sunny by noon. Warm, humid and drier this afternoon with highs near 80 inland and in the low 70s at the coast. Southwest winds 10-20mph near the shore.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, mild and humid. Dry in the evening with showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some coastal fog late. Lows in the 60s

THURSDAY: Heavy showers/thunderstorms, with some localized street flooding in the morning and early afternoon. Drier after 2-3PM. Highs in the mid 70s.