Good morning. A weak weather system will pass south of our area this morning, delivering a batch of rain and wet snow for the morning commute. The impacts look minor, with mainly wet roads, but a slushy coating to 1″ of snow is possible on the grass, car tops, and patio decks. Use caution traveling with reduced visibility and slower speeds.

Skies dry out after 9AM but stay cloudy. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s.

While most of the afternoon is dry, another brief round of rain and wet snow showers will move through this evening.

Rain and snow showers taper off by 10PM with clearing skies overnight. Lows dip to the upper 20s to low 30s by dawn.

Wednesday starts off dry and sunny, but clouds roll in and by later Wednesday evening and night, our next disturbance will be approaching. This system has the potential to cause travel headaches across New England through Thursday night.

Locally a wintry mix to start is expected to mix/change to rain or freezing rain during the day on Thursday