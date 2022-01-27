Weather Alert: More Sunshine Today; Tracking Winter Storm Saturday

Good Morning!

We’re starting off our Thursday on another cold note with lows in the single digits and lots of sunshine. Throughout the day today, we’ll see mostly clear skies with a few spotty clouds. A bit of a breeze will kick up in the afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Overnight tonight we’ll see more clouds begin to roll into the region followed by mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Snow is not expected to arrive until “late” Friday night (after midnight).

SATURDAY STORM: Major Storm Possible

We’re expecting steadier snow to begin to move in “late” Friday night with heavier snow and increasing winds by Saturday morning. Snow is expected to fall throughout the day Saturday and into early Saturday night. Winds could be strong enough, particularly along the coast and Cape/Islands to lead to some power outages and wind damage. Travel may be difficult during this time with accumulations likely. We’ll also be watching for coastal flooding and beach erosion in eastern MA during Saturday’s high tides.

WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued from “late” Friday Night and especially through Saturday

Our computer models continue to be at odds with the storm track, with some computer guidance trending the forecast track more east (further offshore), while others are holding steady keeping the system closer to the coast. We are still 2 days out with a storm that actually hasn’t even formed yet.

There are several possible storm tracks possible with this system. Option #2 would bring the most snow to our area, while Option #3 would produce the heaviest snow over southeast coastal Mass. Either track would bring plowable snow into Rhode Island, Option #1 with the chances for a wintry mix is looking less likely.

EUROPEAN COMPUTER MODEL: Favors more snow (areas in pink), with the highest totals throughout southeastern Mass.

THE AMERICAN MODEL: Favors less snow in Rhode Island, but more snow for east coastal Mass. Plymouth County/Cape

The latest data from the American model has the storm track further off-shore, which shifts the area of highest accumulations more eastward towards far southeast Mass/Cape, with LESS snow for Rhode Island. It also keeps the worst of the wind off-shore.

Keep in mind…model forecast tracks can swing back and forth. A more generally track consensus should come together by this evening giving us a clearer picture. For now, the early call is 8 to 12″ of snow

***BOTTOM LINE….If the eastward storm track continues, this would result in less of an impact for Rhode Island. With that said, still a lot of uncertainty…we should have a better idea this afternoon/evening as more data comes in****