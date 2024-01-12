Good morning everyone!

Another quick-moving, but impactful storm through mid-morning. The worst of the weather will be through 9AM or so. Gradual improvements expected after 9AM but remaining gusty.

Here’s a look at some rainfall totals from across our area…

The winds are gusty too… a check on some of the highest gusts so far…

A check on the rivers, they have steadily receded last couple of days including the Pawtuxet which is now at minor flood stage…….However they will start to rise again today back to moderate flood stage

RAINFALL

The rain is expected to start around 1 AM Saturday, light at first, but becoming heavier.

We’re expecting 1.5″ to 2.5″ from this storm — not as much as the last storm, but still significant enough to cause some flooding issues.

FLOOD WATCH THROUGH SATURDAY

WIND

Plan for scattered power outages, again. Winds are expected to gust to 60mph from the southeast. The strongest gusts will be to toward the south coast, but inland areas could get gusts to 45-50 mph.

A WIND ADVISORY has been posted by the National Weather Service.

COASTAL AND BAY FLOODING

Coastal flooding is expected around the times of high tide for coastal communities of Rhode Island and Bristol County, MA, including Narragansett Bay.

A Coastal Flood Warning through this morning.

The combination of high tide coinciding with strong onshore winds, coastal flooding is expected a few hours on either side of high tide which is at 9am. This is not limited to just the south shore, but also communities up Narragansett Bay, as far north as Fox Point in Providence. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is likely

Some additional BEACH EROSION is expected again

THIS AFTERNOON FORECAST

After the storminess early, skies will partially clear and we’ll be left with a mild and gusty day.

