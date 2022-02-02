Weather Alert: Mild, Cloudy Today; Storm System to Bring Rain, Changing to Ice/Snow Thursday and Friday

TODAY: A melting day. Cloudy and milder. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A few rain showers are possible in the afternoon/evening, especially over southeastern Massachusetts. Most of the day looks dry. North winds turning southwest at 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s

THURSDAY: Cloudy and mild with rain showers, fog and drizzle, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain, heavy at times, with messy roads, due to slush and localized street flooding from snow-clogged storm drains. Temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

FRIDAY: A Weather Alert day, due to slick and icy travel conditions, especially in the afternoon and evening. Falling temperatures through the day with early morning rain changing to freezing rain and heavy sleet. The icy mixture changes to snow by late day. Early morning temperatures in the 30s, falling rapidly into the 20 in the afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Light snow ends, with clearing skies. Sharply colder with lows in the ‘teens. Slippery and icy travel is likely as slushy, wet surfaces freeze solid, Drive with caution