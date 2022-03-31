Good morning. Winter chill from early in the week is going to be replaced by a surge of spring warmth with temperatures soaring to near 60 today. Here’s the catch: It comes with lots of clouds, increasing winds , coastal fog and the risk of an isolated shower or sprinkle during the day. South-southwest winds increasing to 15-20 mph, gusts 30-35 mph in the afternoon and evening. Some coastal fog by afternoon.

South-southwest winds will be light early this morning but by afternoon will increase to 15-20 mph, gusts 30-35 mph. On the bay, a Gale Warning has been issued for 4PM today through 5AM Friday, with gusts up to 40 kts and waves around 3 feet.

A stormy night is ahead with showers increasing after 7PM, with embedded downpours and isolated thunderstorms. It will be windy and warm with temperatures holding in the 50s and 60s. South-southwest winds 15-25 mph with gusts to 40-45 mph. Areas of fog linger early in the night along the coast.

By early Friday morning showers will be tapering off with a mix of clouds and sun developing. It will still be very mild with highs in the low 60s mid-day. In the later afternoon, gusty winds and a brief passing shower are possible, but much of the day stays dry. West winds 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Any brief showers Friday evening will giving way to clearing and much cooler conditions Friday night. Lows fall to the low to mid 30s by dawn, with northwest winds 10-20mph.