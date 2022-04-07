TODAY: Mainly cloudy and dry for much of the day. Showers holding off until late afternoon/evening (mainly after 5PM). Highs mid-50s. Becoming windy with southeast gusts 25-35 mph in the late afternoon evening.

TONIGHT: Rain likely, heavy at times with a few thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with southeast gusts 35-45 mph. Rainfall amounts of 1/2″ to 1″ likely.

FRIDAY: Showers end just after dawn. Early morning clouds give way to partly sunny skies. An additional brief shower is possible in the afternoon, but overall it will be a much drier and warmer day. Highs mid 60s inland, 50s at the coast with southwest winds 10-20 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the 50s early evening, cooling to 40s overnight