TODAY: Mainly cloudy and dry for much of the day. Showers holding off until late afternoon/evening (mainly after 5PM). Highs mid-50s. Becoming windy with southeast gusts 25-35 mph in the late afternoon evening.
Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »
TONIGHT: Rain likely, heavy at times with a few thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with southeast gusts 35-45 mph. Rainfall amounts of 1/2″ to 1″ likely.
FRIDAY: Showers end just after dawn. Early morning clouds give way to partly sunny skies. An additional brief shower is possible in the afternoon, but overall it will be a much drier and warmer day. Highs mid 60s inland, 50s at the coast with southwest winds 10-20 mph
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the 50s early evening, cooling to 40s overnight
Pinpoint Weather 12
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Winter Weather | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App