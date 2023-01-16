Good morning. As we honor Martin Luther King, Jr, the weather today looks a lot like Sunday. It stays cloudy, blustery and cool with some occasional light snow and rain showers. We’re not expecting more than a coating of snow for most areas, with the best chance of an additional inch of snow from the south shore of Boston through the Cape Cod Canal, including in Plymouth County.

If you’re out on the roads today, be mindful of the risk for slippery spots, especially in eastern MA, where a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been extended until 7PM today.

Temperatures stay in the 30s through the day and northwest wind gusts to 25mph will make it feel in the ’20s.

As the long weekend comes to a close, clouds finally begin to clear out. Look for gradual clearing from west to east overnight, and lows between 25-30.

Skies start off sunny on Tuesday morning, but as the day goes on clouds will stream in again. A few light rain showers are possible by the end of the day and evening with highs in the 40s.