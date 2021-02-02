Weather Alert: Lingering Snow/Rain Showers and Gusty Winds Today

Good morning. The risk of accumulating snow has come to an end, but the combination of heavy, wet snow and gusty winds has led to some power outages overnight–especially in southern and western RI. You can take a look at outages here:

POWER OUTAGES LAST NIGHT: Southern New England Active Power Outages Map & Database »

New this morning: The National Weather Service has issued a “Winter Weather Advisory” until 4PM for northern and western RI, including Smithfield, Foster, Glocester, Burrillville, Cumberland, Woonsocket, West Greenwich and Coventry. Light snow and freezing drizzle, especially this morning, will make for slick roads. Use caution traveling. Any additional accumulations will be minor (less than 1″)

We’ll continue to see cloudy skies, light rain and snow showers today and the potential for northerly gusts 30-40 mph. Temperatures are already above freezing for most of our area, and we’ll see highs in the upper 30s to near 40 today, allowing for some melting .

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

This was a storm of “have and have nots”. Western RI saw the highest accumulations. In fact, some spots picked up 1 foot of snow, while much of the Providence area, along with the East Bay and Southeastern MA saw much less–only a few inches of snow.

Here’s a look at what fell on Monday and Monday night:

8-12″ north and west of I-295 in Rhode Island into Massachusetts including Woonsocket, Burrillville, Foster, Glocester and West Greenwich

4-8″ from Cumberland to North Providence into South County

2-4″ along the East Bay of RI and Southeastern Massachusetts

The storm system is slow to depart, keeping us under cloudy skies tonight and Wednesday. Additional snow showers are possible, with a dusting of snow in some communities. Also, as temperatures fall below freezing this evening and tonight, we’ll have to watch for any dampness on the roads to turn to black ice.

We’ll finally get back to some sunshine on Thursday.