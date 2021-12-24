Weather Alert: Light Snow This Morning; Light Freezing Rain Changing to Rain on Christmas

Good morning and a very Merry Christmas to those who celebrate. We want to give you a heads up about the risk of slippery travel conditions early today and early on Christmas morning due to light snow this morning and the risk of freezing rain early tomorrow.

This morning’s festive flakes are courtesy of a weak disturbance developing near the southern New England coast, with light snow gradually tapering off by 10-11AM for most of us.

While minor, please watch for some slick spots on untreated surfaces like secondary roads, sidewalks, driveways and steps. The snow will continue off and on through the morning leaving a dusting to an 1″ of accumulation.

Skies gradually become partly cloudy this afternoon and evening with temperatures topping out in the mid 30s and then cooling to the upper 20s to near 30 by late evening.

If you’re heading to church services or a relative’s house, travel looks fine, and there may still be a little bit of snow on the grass and tree tops for a festive feel.

Late tonight, after midnight, our next batch of precipitation moves in, with the risk of freezing rain at the onset. New this morning: A “Winter Weather Advisory” has been issued for inland areas from 1AM to 10AM Christmas morning due to the threat of light freezing rain and potential icy travel conditions. The advisory is in effect for Kent and Providence Counties in RI and northern Bristol and Plymouth Counties and points north in MA. Most of CT, away from the coast, is also in the advisory.

Temperatures will gradually warm above freezing from south to north through early/mid-morning, bringing an end to the risk of icing. Rain showers continue off/on through the day.

Drier weather returns for Sunday.