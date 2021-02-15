Weather Alert: Light Rain/Snow Showers Today, Icy Mix Tonight

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for most of our area along and west of I-95. Expect a light icy glaze of freezing rain to accumulate on untreated surfaces. Icy roads are are likely. More on this storm below….

A few light rain and snow showers are possible today, but we’re not too much of a problem through the daylight hours.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

More significant precipitation is expected tonight into Tuesday. A widespread wintry mix will move in tonight and continue into Tuesday morning with snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain.

The freezing rain north and west of the Providence metro area is the primary concern during this time period. A light icy glaze is possible on any untreated surfaces, and some tree limbs and power lines may be impacted. Right now we’re not expecting any significant damage, but isolated outages are possible.

Below is one computer model’s forecast for ice accumulation for early on Tuesday morning. While this is just one scenario, it seems reasonable given the setup.

We should switch to just rain by later on Tuesday morning, but sometimes this change can be a slow process. Areas north and west of 295 may stay with freezing rain for a while leading to a greater risk of icy roads. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologists T.J. Del Santo and Michelle Muscatello

