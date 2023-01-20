Good Morning

Heavy rain has ended, but lingering scattered showers will continue today. Initially, we’re expecting light rain showers and drizzle, but those will begin to mix with and change to light, wet snow showers for the afternoon and evening.

It stays chilly, with temperatures holding steady in the mid to upper 30s most of the day. North winds will be around 10-15 mph

Impacts today will be very minor. Roads are expected to stay wet. The best chance of a small, slushy accumulation on the grass or car tops is in far northern RI by the evening.

Later tonight, skies will gradually clear and temperatures will slowly drop below freezing. Late night lows 25-30 are expected with the risk for a few icy spots.

Meanwhile, Ski areas in VT, NH and Maine through far northern MA can expect an additional few inches of snow on top of what fell yesterday. Those areas remain under a “Winter Weather Advisory”

THIS WEEKEND: Dry Saturday and Sunday, Watching Sunday Night/Early Monday

Saturday will be partly cloudy, dry and cool with highs in the 30s. The daylight hours of Sunday look dry, too, with increasing clouds. Sunday night will bring another round of precipitation, along with the potential for some stronger wind gusts. Right now, the storm track would favor mostly rain in southern New England.