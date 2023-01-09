Good morning. A heads up for the risk of some slick spots on the roads this morning. Our area is getting clipped by some light rain and snow showers. While minor, with no more than a coating of snow expected, any untreated surfaces could be a bit icy.

These showers won’t last all day. Skies will begin to clear by late morning with sunshine and slightly above average temperatures for the afternoon. Winds will be light from the west at 5-10 mph.

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

Skies will be dry and clear for the evening commute and that will continue overnight. Lows dip to the upper 20s.

❄️Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »

Tuesday will be dry from start to finish with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s again.