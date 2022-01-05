Severe Weather Alert: Light Freezing Drizzle to Rain Today; Snow Likely Early Friday

Good morning. It’s an icy start to the day. Despite dry skies and warming temperatures overnight, we’ve seen heavy frost and black ice develop on the roads, even as far south as Cape Cod. Please be careful during the AM commute. We’re also keeping a close eye on some light drizzle and showers that will be moving in this morning. Many spots away from the coast are still at/below freezing, leading to the risk of some icy conditions on untreated surfaces. In response the National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for those areas until noon. As temperatures gradually warm above freezing a transition to plain rain showers will occur.

Scattered rain showers continue off and on throughout the day and into the evening before ending overnight.

Temperatures will turn much milder, climbing to the upper 40s to low 50s by afternoon. Blustery south-southwest winds will develop, too, with gusts 25-35 mph in the afternoon, strongest near the coast.

Scattered rain showers are likely this evening, especially east of Providence before ending early in the night with clearing skies by dawn.

Lows will turn cooler, in the low to mid 30s.

We have a dry and cool day lined up for Thursday with blustery winds in the morning gradually diminishing by afternoon. While much of the day remains mostly sunny, look for increasing clouds in the evening. Highs reach the low 40s.

ACCUMULATING SNOW LIKELY EARLY FRIDAY

Snow develops late Thursday night, after midnight, and turns steadier by dawn Friday. Roads are expected to become slick and snow covered by the Friday morning commute… lows in the mid to upper 20s.

A coastal storm will bring a quick shot of accumulating snow, mainly Friday morning. Plowable snow amounts are possible.

The exact amounts will hinge on the track and strength of the storm system…. The early call is for 3-5″ of snow. Please check back for updates. Highs 30-35.