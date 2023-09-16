Hi everyone!

After a quiet end to the weekend, showers will arrive through the predawn hours giving us a soggy and wet start to the work week with rain, heavy at times expected. Some areas that have been hit hard by heavy rains could see additional flash flooding from this round on Monday.

RAIN MONDAY, HEAVY AT TIMES

Rain expected through the morning, some may be heavy.

Steady rain is expected during the morning, some of which may be heavy at times.

With some heavier rain, areas of flash flooding will be possible once again… especially in areas hit hard in the last week or so.

Heaviest rain looks to fall during the afternoon and evening hours, making for a messy evening commute.

Rain looks to continue into Monday night before ending during the overnight hours into Tuesday.

Here’s an idea of rainfall totals… don’t take these verbatim but generally 1-2 inches of rain is expected but some areas may see 3 or 4 inches where the heaviest rain falls.

Better weather returns Tuesday through the end of the work week!

-Meteorologist Steven Matregrano