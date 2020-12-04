Weather Alert: Late Showers Today, Stormy Saturday with Rain/Wind/Snow

TODAY: Mild with partly to mostly cloudy skies…. Dry during “most” the daylight hours, some scattered light showers after 3pm. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Light rain early, temperatures in the 40s. Steadier, heaver rain arrives much later at night (after midnight)

SATURDAY COASTAL STORM

New This Morning: Some Additional Watches were issued ahead of the storm. The Winter Storm Watch was expanded to include more of central and eastern MA, where there is a potential for up to 6″ or more of snow.

Also, a “High Wind Watch” was issued for parts of the eastern MA coast, including the Cape and Islands where gusts could top 50 mph.

A coastal storm will bring another round of widespread rain and gusty winds through the day. Potential for localized street flooding in heavier downpours. Some gusts may top 40-50 mph, especially at the coast.

Rain will mix with and change to wet snow in the late afternoon in northern RI, and then after sunset across the rest of RI and SE MA away from the immediate coast. Some accumulations are possible, with far northern RI seeing as much as 2-3″ with isolated amounts to 4″, with a coating to an inch or 2″ further south. Little to no accumulation expected at the coast. Highs mid to upper 40s early in the day and then cooling to the 30s in the evening.

Lingering rain and snow early will taper off after midnight, Temperatures dropping to the upper 20s to low 30s.

Dry, windy and cool on Sunday