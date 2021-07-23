Weather Alert: Isolated T’Storm this Afternoon; 50/50 Weekend Ahead

TODAY: A sunny start and then turning partly sunny. A brief, isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon and early evening (12PM-6PM). Most of the day is dry. Pleasant temperatures with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Light north winds turning northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Any early evening showers end by 7pm, clearing, comfortable and dry overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s

THIS WEEKEND: Beautiful Saturday, Scattered Showers Likely Sunday

SATURDAY: Nice! Sunny and dry, with comfortable humidity. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Dry skies, pleasant, with increasing humidity through the night… lows in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Breezy and humid with showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially from late morning through early afternoon. Highs 75-80. Southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

