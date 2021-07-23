Weather Alert: Isolated T’Storm this Afternoon; 50/50 Weekend Ahead

Pinpoint Weather Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: A sunny start and then turning partly sunny. A brief, isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon and early evening (12PM-6PM). Most of the day is dry. Pleasant temperatures with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Light north winds turning northeast at 5-10 mph.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH: The latest on the beach and bay conditions »

TONIGHT: Any early evening showers end by 7pm, clearing, comfortable and dry overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s

THIS WEEKEND: Beautiful Saturday, Scattered Showers Likely Sunday

SATURDAY: Nice! Sunny and dry, with comfortable humidity. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Dry skies, pleasant, with increasing humidity through the night… lows in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Breezy and humid with showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially from late morning through early afternoon. Highs 75-80. Southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Be sure to tune in for Weather Week: Exploring Summer Threats all this week on 12 News at 5:30 p.m.

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/16/2021: Karl Wadensten

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com