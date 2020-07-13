Weather Alert: Isolated Strong Thunderstorms Inland, Rip Currents Possible at the Coast

MODERATE RIP CURRENT RISK AT SOME AREA BEACHES on Monday: An increased risk for rip currents will continue today for parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The risk is highest on the islands, where a High Surf Advisory is in effect (Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket) until 8 PM.

TODAY: Warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sun. A few strong to severe storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening. Any storms could bring very heavy rain and strong winds. It’ll be warm and humid with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s inland, near 80 at the shore. South-southwest winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm, otherwise partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows 65-70.

TUESDAY: A warm and muggy day with a mix of clouds and sun…. Chance for a few showers and t’storms in the afternoon and early evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s.