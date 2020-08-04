Weather Alert: Isaias To Bring a Period of Strong Gusts, T’Storms Early This Evening

**A Tropical Storm Warning continues for all of southern New England. A “Warning” means tropical storm force winds (39mph+) are expected.**

**A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for the coast and Narragansett and Buzzards Bays from 7PM to 11PM. Minor Flooding is likely during the evening high tide. **

TRACKING ISAIAS: A Detailed Look at the Storm and Forecast

Tropical Storm Isaias will be racing up the US East Coast, making it’s closest pass to southern New England this evening as a large tropical storm.

Early in the day, expect mostly cloudy skies, breezy winds and a few passing showers and t’storms. Much of the day before 4 PM will be dry. Highs in the low to mid 80s with winds turning breezy by afternoon. The highest impacts will be late day and evening (4PM to 10PM) as Isaias passes over eastern NY. Expect a period of downpours and thunderstorms (with an isolated tornado), strong southeast wind gusts 40-55 mph and minor coastal flooding.

Drying out tonight with gradual clearing and diminishing winds. Humid with lows in the low 70s

We’ll be back to partly sunny skies on Wednesday. It will be humid and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf will continue at area beaches, so please use caution.