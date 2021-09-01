Weather Alert: Ida’s Remnants to Bring Heavy Rain, Possible Flooding

**A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 2PM today through 2PM Thursday. Ida’s remnants will bring numerous showers today with a period of very heavy rainfall tonight into early Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 2.5″ to 5″ of rain is LIKELY with isolated amounts to 6-7″ possible. Flash flooding of streets, poor drainage areas, rivers and streams is possible. In addition, some basement flooding could occur. **

TODAY: FLASH FLOOD WATCH starting at 2PM. Cloudy and cool with showers developing this morning and continuing off and on through the afternoon. Highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain becomes widespread and heavy at in the late evening. North winds 5-10 mph

AT THE BEACH: Lots of clouds and cool temperatures with scattered showers at times. Highs in the low 70s. North winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY AFTER MIDNIGHT Stormy with torrential downpours likely. In addition, east-northeast winds will increase with gusts 35-45 mph possible, which could lead to pockets of wind damage and power outages. There is a low risk for an isolated, brief tornado or waterspout. Lows in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: FLASH FLOOD WATCH in the morning. Ida’s remnants will bring widespread heavy rain in the early morning with the potential for significant flash flooding to streets, poor drainage areas and some rivers and streams. Poor travel is likely during the morning commute. Windy morning with some northeast gusts 35-45 mph possible

Rain ends by mid-day with some sun returning for the afternoon and evening. Unseasonably cool and breezy with highs near 70.