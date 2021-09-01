Weather Alert: Ida’s Remnants to Bring Heavy Rain, Possible Flooding

Pinpoint Weather Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

**A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 2PM today through 2PM Thursday. Ida’s remnants will bring numerous showers today with a period of very heavy rainfall tonight into early Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 2.5″ to 5″ of rain is LIKELY with isolated amounts to 6-7″ possible. Flash flooding of streets, poor drainage areas, rivers and streams is possible. In addition, some basement flooding could occur. **

TODAY: FLASH FLOOD WATCH starting at 2PM. Cloudy and cool with showers developing this morning and continuing off and on through the afternoon. Highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain becomes widespread and heavy at in the late evening. North winds 5-10 mph

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

AT THE BEACH: Lots of clouds and cool temperatures with scattered showers at times. Highs in the low 70s. North winds 5-10 mph.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

TONIGHT: FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY AFTER MIDNIGHT Stormy with torrential downpours likely. In addition, east-northeast winds will increase with gusts 35-45 mph possible, which could lead to pockets of wind damage and power outages. There is a low risk for an isolated, brief tornado or waterspout. Lows in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: FLASH FLOOD WATCH in the morning. Ida’s remnants will bring widespread heavy rain in the early morning with the potential for significant flash flooding to streets, poor drainage areas and some rivers and streams. Poor travel is likely during the morning commute. Windy morning with some northeast gusts 35-45 mph possible

Rain ends by mid-day with some sun returning for the afternoon and evening. Unseasonably cool and breezy with highs near 70.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 8/20/21: Maribeth Calabro

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com