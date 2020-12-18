Weather Alert: Icy Spots this Morning; Cold and Dry Today/Saturday

Good morning! Most of us are back to dry skies this morning, but with temperatures in the 20s overnight, any slush/water on the roads has turned to ice. Watch for slick conditions on roads, sidewalks, driveways and parking lots today. All typical hazards following a snow-storm. Don’t expect much melting today with high temperatures struggling to hit the freezing mark. Lingering clouds and breezy winds this morning will give way to a sunny afternoon.

For the majority of the area, it’s a dry day. There is an exception–and that is along the eastern coast of Massachusetts, from Plymouth to Cape Cod, where ocean effect snow/rain showers are lingering this morning. Those spots are under a “Winter Weather Advisory” until 10AM, for patchy freezing drizzle and light snow making for difficult travel conditions. Precipitation there will taper off as winds diminish through the end of the morning.

Clear skies, light winds, dry air and fresh snow on the ground are all ingredients for a very cold night ahead. Temperatures will tumble all evening and night, with pre-dawn lows dipping to around 10-15 tomorrow morning.

THIS WEEKEND

Cold and dry conditions linger on Saturday, with mostly sunny skies. Plan on increasing clouds by Saturday evening and Sunday ahead of a weak front passing through. By the end of the day on Sunday, some light rain/snow showers are possible.

HOW MUCH SNOW FELL YESTERDAY

In general, the storm brought most of southern New England between 8-12″ of snow. Northwest RI had the highest totals, with near or slightly over 1ft. Coastal MA saw the least snow, with closer to 5-6″ of accumulations.