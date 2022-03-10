TODAY: Watch for icy spots on the roads along with some patchy fog at dawn. Otherwise, a pleasant and milder day with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Light west winds 5 mph.

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy in the evening and then mostly clear overnight. Cool and dry…. lows in the upper 20s

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

FRIDAY: Dry during the day with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs around 50. Turning breezy in the evening with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s by climbing into the 40s by dawn.

THIS WEEKEND: Stormy Saturday; Frigid Winds Sunday

SATURDAY: A stormy day with rain and increasing wind. Highs in the low 50s, but falling rapidly falling in the late afternoon and evening, with rain potentially ending as some snow showers. Southerly winds gusting 35-45 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, much colder, and very windy. Lows in the 20s, Northwest winds 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 50-60 mph near the coast. Wind chills only 10-15.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny…very windy and much colder… highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds gusting 40-45 mph in the morning and then gradually diminish in the afternoon. Wind chills in the upper 20s at times.