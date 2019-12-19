Weather Alert: Icy Spots & Frigid Temperatures

Brrr… and good morning! We are kicking off our Thursday morning with some of the coldest temperatures since March 8th of this year – if you are counting that is 286 days ago!

Temperatures across Southern New England are single digits and teens. Why? On Wednesday an Arctic Cold front moved across the Northeast – which produced snow showers and snow squalls during the evening drive home.

Heading throughout the day we are expecting a bit of sunshine – thought that will not help out temperatures out much. In fact, afternoon highs will struggle to reach the low and middle 20s across much of the area.

With what is known as ‘cold air convection’ [CAA] we are stuck with these colder than average temperatures for the next couple of days. When you add in the northwest wind component between 10-15 MPH [gusts to 20-30 MPH] we are expecting a wind chill or ‘feels like’ temperature below zero to the single digits.

Bundle up before heading out the door or letting the kids wait at the bus stop! With these fridged temperatures frostbite can develop rather quickly – don’t leave any skin exposed!

Our blustery wind will begin to diminish moving into Thursday afternoon – still temperatures will COLD! The wind chill forecast for this afternoon doesn’t make it out of the single digits.

Looking ahead the weekend will be quiet as we sit underneath a region of high pressure. Those traveling for Haunaku or Christmas should have no issues across the northeast section of the county. Below-average temperatures will continue right into early next week.

Have a great morning,

–Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello & Meteorologist Torry Gaucher

