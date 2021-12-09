Weather Alert: Icy Spots Early; Dry and Cool this Afternoon

TODAY: Watch for slick spots on secondary roads early this morning. A mostly sunny morning will give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Northwest winds 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, cold. Lows in the upper 20s by dawn

FRIDAY: A passing sprinkle or flurry, otherwise mostly cloudy and not as chilly… Highs near 50. Southwest winds 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and with a few showers…. lows near 41

THIS WEEKEND: Mild and Windy with Showers on Saturday; Brisk and Dry Sunday

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with strong gusty winds (40-50 mph) and a few showers possible during the day…. Unseasonably warm, highs around 62. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms by evening and at night.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A period of rain, with brief downpours and strong winds…. temperatures staying in the upper 50s and low 60s early in the night and then cooling to the 40s by dawn

SUNDAY: Windy clearing, cooler. Temperatures in the upper 40s