Good morning. Watch for icy spots at dawn, especially in northern RI where freezing drizzle left an icy glaze on untreated surfaces last night.

We’re back to dry skies today, but it will be windy and turning much colder. Temperatures start in the 30s and then fall into the 20s in the afternoon.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for RI and NE CT until 7PM. Northwest winds will strengthen this morning with gusts 35-45 mph.

These winds could lead to isolated wind damage or power outages, especially where ice is coating trees and powerlines.

Cold winter air continues to blast into the area this evening and tonight. This will be one of the coldest nights since early in the month. Lows 10-15.

When you factor in continued gusty winds, feel like temperatures will fall to near zero by Saturday morning

SATURDAY: Very cold with morning lows near 10. Partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a few flurries or very light snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Not as cold. Partly sunny with the chance of a few afternoon/evening flurries…. Highs 35-40