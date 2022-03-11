Good morning. A heads up for icy spots again early this morning. Patchy dense fog along with temperatures near freezing is leading to some isolated areas of black ice. Conditions will improve by 8AM. Otherwise another pleasant late winter day is ahead with partly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be warmer than normal, back up to around 51 this afternoon.



Winds will stay light from the south at 5-10 mph.

Clouds will thicken this evening and tonight with dry skies through midnight and then scattered light rain showers by dawn. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s early in the night before climbing back into the 40s by dawn.

THIS WEEKEND: Stormy Saturday; Cold Winds Sunday

It’s going to be a stormy start to the weekend, with rain, heavy at times in the morning and early afternoon as a fast-moving, intensifying storm moves over eastern New England. Late morning high temperatures briefly reach 50, but then fall into the 30s during the afternoon/evening.

As temperatures drop in the afternoon, rain will mix with and end as some wet snow in the afternoon and early evening.

Little to no accumulation for most, but in northwest RI a coating to 1″ of snow is possible. Southerly winds gusting 40-50 mph…turning northwest later in day.

In addition to the precipitation, winds will increase through the day, with some gusts over 40 mph possible, especially at the coast. By Saturday night, inland areas could see some gusts topping 40 mph, too, and those gusty winds will last through Sunday morning.

Don’t forget to “Spring Forward”, setting clocks ahead one hour as Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday.

It will be a frigid start on Sunday with wind chills in the single digits at dawn. Winds will gradually diminish in the afternoon, but high temperatures will be well below normal, only in the upper 30s. One sure sign that spring is fast approaching–those later sunrise and sunset times. The sun won’t go down on Sunday evening until 6:49 AM.