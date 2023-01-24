Yesterday’s wintry weather has moved out, with dry skies back for today. Here’s a look at the snowfall totals from Monday. As expected, the highest amounts were in northern RI, with a coating to 1″ from Providence to points south.

If you’re heading out early this morning, be aware of the risk for some icy spots as temperatures have dipped below freezing. Otherwise, it’s a dry, windy and cool day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs reach upper 30s to low 40s with west winds 10-15mph with gusts to 25 mph .

Tonight is dry and chilly with clear skies to start followed by partly cloudy skies by dawn. Lows fall to 25-30.

MORE WINTRY WEATHER (AND RAIN) AHEAD:

Our next round of wintry weather and rain is in the forecast for Wednesday and Wednesday night. The skies start out dry in the morning with increasing clouds. No issues are expected for the Wednesday morning commute.

In the afternoon, snow or a wintry mix arrives with an eventual changeover to heavy rain from south to north in the evening. Before the change to rain, some small accumulations are possible. Amounts look similar to what we picked up on Monday, with around 1-3″ from Providence and points north and a coating to 1″ south of Providence. Any accumulation gets washed away Wednesday night. Temperatures holding in the mid 30s and then rising in the evening and night.

Widespread rain, heavy at times, is expected on Wednesday night as temperatures soar to near 50. It will be windy, too, with south-southeast gusts 40-45mph near the coast. Minor coastal flooding possible.

THURSDAY: Early AM rain ending by 9AM, then clearing and brisk… highs near 50 in the morning and then cooling into the 40s.