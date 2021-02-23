Weather Alert: Icy Patches This Morning; Brief Sprinkle Late Afternoon

Good morning. Watch for areas of black ice early this morning. Temperatures have dropped to near and below freezing allowing damp pavement to turn icy on untreated surfaces. Conditions will improve after 7-8AM with the help of sunshine and rising temperatures.

While we begin our day with sunshine, plan on increasing clouds as warm front approaches from the west. Highs will climb into the 40s with a breezy southwest winds. That’s a seasonable day for late February.

While most of the day is dry, a quick sprinkle or flurry is possible late afternoon through the early evening. Any activity will be light and spotty.

Skies gradually clear overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday will be the mildest day of the work week, with highs in the upper 40s. We’ll see partly sunny skies during the day, but another quick rain shower is possible in the evening and night. The good news is that we have no major winter storms this week.