Weather Alert: Icy Patches This Morning; Brief Sprinkle Late Afternoon

Pinpoint Weather Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning. Watch for areas of black ice early this morning. Temperatures have dropped to near and below freezing allowing damp pavement to turn icy on untreated surfaces. Conditions will improve after 7-8AM with the help of sunshine and rising temperatures.

While we begin our day with sunshine, plan on increasing clouds as warm front approaches from the west. Highs will climb into the 40s with a breezy southwest winds. That’s a seasonable day for late February.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

While most of the day is dry, a quick sprinkle or flurry is possible late afternoon through the early evening. Any activity will be light and spotty.

Skies gradually clear overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday will be the mildest day of the work week, with highs in the upper 40s. We’ll see partly sunny skies during the day, but another quick rain shower is possible in the evening and night. The good news is that we have no major winter storms this week.

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Your Local Election HQ

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 2/12/21: Frank Sanchez and Gavin Black

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams