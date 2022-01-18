Weather Alert: Icy Patches Possible this Morning; Cold and Windy Today

TODAY: Watch for icy patches on untreated surfaces early this morning. Lots of sunshine today, but it will be cold and windy. Highs 25-30. Wind chills in the ‘teens all day with northwest gusts 30-40 mph at times.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours conditions »

TONIGHT: Cold and dry with diminishing winds. A mostly clear start and then partly cloudy late. Lows 15-20. West winds 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Not as cool with a mix of clouds and some sun. Dry during the day but some rain and snow showers are possible overnight. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: A period of light snow is possible in the morning. Brisk and drier in the afternoon…. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.