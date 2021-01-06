Weather Alert: Icy Patches Early AM, Turning Partly Sunny Today

Good morning. Snow showers have been fizzling out overnight, leaving a coating of snow on the grass and car tops, and the risk of icy patches on the roads. Be careful early this morning as the temperatures hover near/below freezing through the AM commute. It turns into a partly sunny day, with breezy winds as the pesky ocean storm that’s been impacting our weather since Sunday (!) gradually moves away today and tonight.

We’ll hold on to partly cloudy skies overnight, with lows in the upper 20s.

Thursday is the pick of the week! Temperatures will climb to the low 40s with lots of sun and a breezy wind. Friday is a sunny day, too, with lighter winds and slightly cooler temperatures.

