Weather Alert: Hurricane Teddy Passes Off-Shore; Gusty Winds, Ocean Impacts Expected

Good morning! Fall arrives with the Autumnal Equinox this morning at 9:30 AM EDT. The season runs through December 21. It’s certainly feeling fall-ish with another chilly start to the day. While today stays dry, we’re going to feel the fringes effects of Hurricane Teddy passing 100s of miles to our east today. The result will be a gusty day .

Teddy is a large Category 2 Hurricane with 100mph sustained winds. It is moving quickly northward today and will stay about 350 miles off-shore of southern New England. However, we’ll continue to see dangerous conditions for mariners and rough surf along the coast.

New this morning: A “Fire Weather Warning” has been issued from 9AM until 9PM. The combination of gusty winds and very low humidity, and dry brush will lead to critical fire weather conditions. Any fires that develop could spread quickly. Do not do any outdoor burning and be careful discarding cigarettes

Here are some of the other advisories that have been issued as Teddy makes it’s closest pass today:

***A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for eastern MA, including Plymouth, Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard, with a “HIGH WIND WARNING for Nantucket. Some gusts to 50 mph + are possible. Gusts in RI will be around 30-40 mph.

***HIGH SURF ADVISORY continues through 6AM Wednesday for coastal Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts ocean-exposed beaches. Teddy will pass 100s of miles to our east today, but large waves will impact our coastline. The biggest waves will occur off the coast of eastern Massachusetts, but south coastal waters will experience seas building to up to 10 feet ***

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH: See how Atlantic tropical weather is impacting our local marine forecast and coastal conditions »

***A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY has been issued for the eastern MA coast due to minor flooding at high tide later today. ***

As Teddy moves northeast tonight, skies will clear and winds will stay brisk. It will be noticeably milder, with lows 50-55 by dawn.

Not quite ready to give up on summer? You’re in luck. Temperatures turn much warmer starting Wednesday and lasting into the weekend.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog