Weather Alert: Hot Stretch Ahead; Heat Index near 100° Inland this Afternoon

HEAT ADVISORY in effect today for inland areas and for most of southern New England (except for Cape and Islands) for inland areas Wednesday and Thursday. Feel like temperatures will climb to between 95-104 away from the coast. Take it easy in the heat and check on the elderly and pets.

TODAY: Hazy, hot and humid. Mostly sunny with highs reaching in the upper 80s to low 90s inland,

AT THE BEACHES: On-shore winds will keep the shore cooler than inland areas with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Southwest winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph

TONIGHT: Warm and humid with patchy fog…. lows in the low 70s

TUESDAY Mostly sunny, hot and humid…. Highs 90-95, with a heat index 98-104 inland… low to mid 80s at the coast. An isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorm is possible, but most of the day looks dry.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s inland, low to mid 80s at the coast. A hit or miss shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening.

