Weather Alert: Hot, Humid Through Saturday; Isolated T’Storms

Good morning. The beat goes on with another hot and humid day on the way. Temperatures will be between 90-95 this afternoon with the heat index at or slightly above 100 during the afternoon. In response a HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 8PM for all of RI and southeastern MA. The “Heat Index” will climb to 98-103 this afternoon. ***

We also have an AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect from 11AM to 11PM due to high ground level ozone concentrations.***

Look for early morning fog and clouds giving way to partly sunny skies. It remains hot and very humid. Highs in the low to mid 90 inland, mid-80s at the coast. There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm, mainly in southeastern MA.

AT THE BEACH: Patchy fog and clouds this morning will give way to hazy sun. There’s a slight chance of an isolated shower. Otherwise warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, continued very humid and warm. 80s during the evening and 70s at night. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Coastal fog after midnight

THIS WEEKEND: Hot Start, More Comfortable Finish

SATURDAY: AM clouds and patchy fog then partly sunny, hot and humid with a passing thunderstorm. Not a “washout”. Highs near 90 inland. Low to mid 80s at the coast

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies turning less humid and more comfortable, Mid to upper 60s late

SUNDAY: Less humid and more comfortable. Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast.