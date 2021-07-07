Weather Alert: Hot, Humid, Eve. T’Storm Today; Tracking Elsa

Good morning. Today will be similar to yesterday. Hot and humid with a chance for some thunderstorms by the evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but feeling warmer than that due to the humidity.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for northern parts of RI as well as northern Bristol and Plymouth Counties in RI this afternoon and evening. The steamy air could feel like 94-97° in the afternoon for inland areas.

AT THE BEACH: It will be a nice beach day, with less wind than Tuesday. In addition, skies will be mostly sunny with highs between 80-85. Parts of the coast still have an elevated rip current risk, so use caution in the water. After 5pm, be on the look out for approaching thunderstorms.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: ELSA

“Elsa” has weakened to a Tropical Storm overnight…while headed northward up the western Florida coast. Elsa should make landfall in northern Florida late this morning.

After traveling over the Carolinas, Elsa will likely weaken. According to the latest National Hurricane Center forecast, however, some re-strengthening is possible once it pops out over the Atlantic late Thursday. Elsa may pass near or over southern New England on Friday as a tropical storm or subtropical storm…something we’ll have to watch closely.

Right now, we’re expecting rain, some heavy, from Elsa as it approaches. Some gusty winds are possible near the coast, but we are not expecting major impacts from the storm. We do expect large ocean waves from the system…dangerous rip currents are likely at area beaches through Saturday.