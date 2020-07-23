Weather Alert: Hot and Humid with Late Day Thunderstorms

TODAY: Very warm and humid. Patchy morning fog giving way to partial sun. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms by late afternoon (mainly after 4pm) and into the evening. Any storms that develop could be severe with strong wind gusts, hail and heavy rain. Highs in the upper 80s inland, low to mid 80s at the coast. Southwest winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms in the evening before diminishing overnight… some storms could be strong. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Patchy fog by dawn.

FRIDAY: Mix clouds and sun. Still humid… highs in the mid 80s. Slight chance of an isolated shower, but most spots stay dry.

