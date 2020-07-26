Weather Alert: Heat Advisory into Tuesday

Expect Triple-H weather through Monday and into Tuesday. In fact, we could be looking at another heat wave. Saturday afternoon hit 91° and Sunday hit 95°.

With today and Tuesday likely going into the 90s, that would make it a 4 day heat wave. There is a chance that Wednesday will make it to around 90….if that happens that would make it a 5 day heat wave!

We may also tie or break some records over the next few days. The best chance of near-record temperatures would be today and/or Tuesday. With a high of 90 on Wednesday, the chance of record breaking temperatures are lower.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for all of Rhode Island and Southeast Massachusetts on Monday. Those with respiratory diseases, like asthma, are encouraged to take it easy.

For Monday (and Tuesday), we have a Heat Advisory in effect for all of Southern New England except for the islands. Feels like temps could reach 103 in the advisory area.

Highs Monday afternoon will be in the mid 90s, but it is possible that some inland spots (Woonsocket, Cumberland) could reach 100° Monday afternoon.

The heat index (feels like temps) could be topping 100 across most of RI. Again, possibly to 103 in the Heat Advisory area.

Remember, drink lots of water, stay in air conditioning if possible, provide pets with lots of water and cool shelter and don’t forget to check on the elderly.

-Meteorologists Pete Mangione and T.J. Del Santo