Weather Alert: Hot and Humid, Heat Index 98-105° This Afternoon

Good morning. The HEAT ADVISORY continues through Wednesday evening. Feel like temperatures will climb to between 95-104 away from the coast. Take it easy in the heat and check on the elderly and pets.

AIR QUALITY ALERT issued for today due to high ground level ozone concentrations which may reach or exceed unhealthy levels

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid…. Highs 92-97, with a heat index 98-104 inland… low to mid 80s at the coast. Slight risk (20%) of an isolated, passing afternoon or early evening thunderstorm, but most of the day looks storm free

AT THE BEACHES: Another day where the coast will be cooler than inland areas. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s with high humidity and a cooling southwest breeze, with gusts to 20 mph. It will be hazy with a very high UV index.

TONIGHT: Another very warm and humid night. Temperatures in the 80s through 10pm, falling to the low to mid 70s late at night

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s inland, low to mid 80s at the coast. A hit-or-miss shower or thunderstorm is possible in the late afternoon and evening. Once again most of the day looks rain-free

