Good morning. What a difference in temperatures to kick off our day. The frigid air from the last few mornings has been replaced by a surge of early spring warmth. Temperatures are running more than 40 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago!

It remains very mild throughout the day with some breaks of sun this morning giving way to cloudy skies. Highs reach the mid to upper 50s with a gusty southwest wind developing. Sustained winds during the day will reach 20-30 mph, with gusts to 30-40 mph by afternoon and evening.

The strongest winds are expected overnight into early Friday morning. A HIGH WIND WARNING has been expanded to include all of RI and eastern MA as well as eastern CT. Scattered power outages and wind damage are possible, with peak wind gusts ranging from 50mph to 65 mph.

The strong winds are accompanied by a round of widespread and, at times, heavy rainfall along and ahead of a frontal system. While a few light showers are possible in the evening, most of the rail will hold off until after 10PM.

The rain and strong winds will continue into the start of the morning commute, followed by rapid clearing behind a cold front after 8AM.

Rainfall totals are expected to range from 1/2″ to up to 1.5″. The downpours combined with melting snow could lead to localized street and poor drainage flooding.

Temperatures in the early morning will peak near 55-60 around 6 AM, but behind the cold front will begin to tumble, falling back to the 30s by late afternoon. Southwest wind gusts 50-65 mph early AM and then turn to the northwest and gusting 25-35 mph in the afternoon.

It will be cold and dry Friday night with lows near 20.