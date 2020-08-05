Weather Alert: High Surf, Rip Current Risk at the Coast

Southern New England will have a much quieter weather day ahead, but the impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias are still being felt. At the coast, we’re under a “High Surf Advisory”. The seas from Isaias are still generating rough surf and a high risk for dangerous rip currents. If you’re going to the beach, you’ll need to be very cautious in the waters and listen to life guards as to where it’s safe to go swimming.

For many of us, it’s a day without power and a day to clean-up from the wind damage that Isaias caused yesterday. You can check on power outages here:

It will be a hot, humid and breezy day, with inland highs approaching 90 and the coast in the low to mid 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny and the dew points will hover near 70, pushing our heat index into the low to mid 90s. Southwest winds will gusts to 25 mph through the afternoon and then diminish by evening.

Dry skies continue tonight, with a less humid day on Thursday.