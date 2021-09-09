Weather Alert: Heavy Showers, Strong T’Storms Today;

Good morning. Did Mother Nature give you an early wake-up this morning? We’ve already been tracking showers, with embedded downpours and strong thunderstorms. Watch for some ponding on the roads as these move through.

While we could see a lull in the rain later this morning, additional showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening. Some storms could be locally strong or severe, with gusty winds and heavy rainfall leading to localized street flooding.

Rainfall between 1-2″ likely with isolated amounts up to 3″possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5-15 mph.

As far as temperatures go, it’s a warmer and humid start this morning, but temperatures are expected to stay nearly steady throughout the afternoon in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

AT THE BEACH: Showers and thunderstorms. In addition, swells from distant Hurricane Larry will lead to rough surf and a high risk for dangerous rip currents.

Showers and thunderstorms gradually end from west to east overnight. Lows cool to the upper 50s to low 60s

Quieter and cooler weather returns for Friday and Saturday with an early Fall feel. Friday will start off mostly sunny in the morning, but will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. While most areas remain dry, there is a slight chance for a brief isolated shower or sprinkle in SE MA. After a cool start Saturday morning, it will be a pleasant and bright afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.