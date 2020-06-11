Weather Alert: Heavy Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms this Afternoon/Evening

We’re in a weather alert today as we track an approaching cold front that will bring afternoon and evening showers and isolated thunderstorms. Ahead of any showers, it will be a humid, breezy and mostly cloudy morning with patchy fog. Temperatures will be cooler today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Southwest winds will be busy with sustained winds 10-20 mph and gusts 30-35 mph.

Showers will be on-going in the morning across western New England and will gradually shift into eastern New England in the mid to late afternoon—after 2PM for most. While an embedded thunderstorm is possible, severe storms are NOT expected. The biggest concern today is for heavy rain leading to localized street and poor drainage flooding.

Scattered showers will continue in the evening and overnight before winding down from north to south by dawn on Friday.

Behind the front, expect sunshine and less humid conditions on Friday and Saturday. It will be warm with highs in the low to mid 80s Friday afternoon and near 80 on Saturday. Sunday will be cooler with partial sun and a few afternoon showers.