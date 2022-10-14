Good morning. Heavy showers and strong wind gusts continue through the AM commute, leading to some ponding on the roads and potentially slower travel conditions.

Rain will taper off from west to east through the mid to late morning. During the morning, some strong southeast winds gusts are likely, especially across southeastern MA.

The “Wind Advisory” continues for coastal areas until 11AM, where a few gusts could top 40 mph this morning, turning west and diminishing by afternoon.

Skies gradually begin to clear this afternoon with partial sun returning. It will be mild with highs around 70.

Skies are dry and partly cloudy this evening before clearing overnight. It will be mild through the evening, falling through the 60s, but as the night goes on, lows are expected to be noticeably cooler, dropping to 45-50 by dawn.

THIS WEEKEND: Mild and Dry

A nice weekend is on the way with cool nights and mild days. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 with mainly sunny skies.