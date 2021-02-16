Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Isol. Thunder for the AM Commute

TODAY: Rain, some heavy, along with thunderstorms in the morning with localized street flooding, tapering off by early afternoon. Remaining cloudy, breezy and milder…. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Southwest winds 10-15mph with gusts to 20mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing, colder and breezy… a few slick roads possible as temperatures drop below freezing after midnight…. lows 20-25.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly and dry. Breezy in the morning with diminishing winds in the afternoon…. Highs 30-35.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with snow developing by late morning/early afternoon and turning steadier and heavier late day. An eventual mix or change to sleet and rain is expected in the evening and night. Early call is for 2-5″ of snow before the chance to rain. Highs in the low to mid 30s.