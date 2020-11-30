Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds This Afternoon/Evening

Good morning. We have a stormy day ahead, with the potential for power outages and wind damage. Charge up devices this morning and make sure to secure holiday decorations and outdoor furniture. New this morning–a HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for most of RI and southeastern MA from 3PM today until 1AM Tuesday. South wind gusts 50-60mph+ are possible, leading to scattered damage to trees and powerlines along with the risk of power outages.

North and west of Providence, a WIND ADVISORY is in effect. South wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible, leading to isolated wind damage and power outages.

A center of low pressure will track to our west bringing periods of heavy rain and strong wind. Wind gusts 50-60 mph are possible along with the potential of wind damage and power outages.

Rain showers will start to move in after 8AM or 9AM, and then become a bit steadier after noon. Winds will become breezy in the morning, and then potentially gust 30-40 mph by noon

The strongest of the wind and heaviest of the rain moves in after around 2 or 3PM and continues off/on through about midnight. There’s also a risk of isolated severe thunderstorms. While unlikely, we will also be looking out for an isolated tornado. All of this will likely lead to a slow and difficult evening commute, with the potential for street flooding, limited visibility and wind damage.

Rainfall is expected to top 1″ and, on the high end, as much as 2.5″ is possible. While beneficial for our drought conditions, this will lead to a lot of run-off and ponding/flooding on the roads. The heaviest of the rain is expected between 3PM and midnight, with lingering showers and gradually diminishing winds as the night goes on.

In addition to flooding rain, minor coastal flooding is possible, too at this evening’s high tide (7:46 PM) The storm will pushes water to the shoreline on the strong south and southeast winds, leading to minor splashover flooding on typically prone coastal roads.

Any lingering early morning showers are expected to end on Tuesday, with a breezy, mild and mainly dry day. Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60 under mostly cloudy skies.