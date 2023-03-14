Good morning. A stormy day is ahead, with heavy rain this morning changing to heavy, wet snow from north to south in the afternoon. Accumulating snow is expected north and west of Providence by late day. Temperatures cool from the low 40s in the morning to the mid-30s in the afternoon. ENE winds 10-20mph with gusts to 40mph

Concerns for the morning commute are for localized street flooding and ponding on the roads. Temperatures are in the low 40s with gusts 30-40mph near the coast.

By early afternoon, rain flips to a heavy wet snow in northern RI, with a mix of change to wet snow in central and southern communities by mid to late afternoon.

The snow will begin to accumulate in northern RI late day and by evening in the Providence area and points south, making for slow and tricky travel for the evening commute and beyond.

Snow continues early tonight, tapering to lighter snow showers after midnight. Winds will be ramping up tonight, too, with north gusts 30-45mph

Total accumulations are expected to range from 4-7″ in northern RI, 2-4″ in central RI and 1-2″ near the coast.

As far as wind damage and power outages go, the greatest concern is where heavy snow coats and weighs down trees and powerlines It’s especially an issue once snowfall accumulations top 4″, which in this storm is possible north and west of Providence. Winds will be strongest inland later this evening and tonight with gusts 30-45mph.

A “Winter Storm Warning” has been issued for far Northwest RI from Tuesday for the potential for 4-7″ of snow accumulations by Tuesday Night. (Burrillville, Foster Glocester, Pascoag, Harrisville. North Scituate)

A “Winter Weather Advisory” is in effect for the rest of our area Tuesday, including northern Bristol County in MA. Newport County is not included. Snow accumulations in the advisory area by Tuesday Night will range somewhere between 2-4″. As you get closer to the south shore, only an inch or two.

A “High Wind Warning” has been issued for the eastern MA coast for gusts 50-65mph. (Cape, eastern Plymouth, Boston, etc.) Gusts in RI are expected to peak at 35-45mph. These winds, combined with the weight of the heavy, wet snow that will coat trees and powerlines will lead to potential scattered power outages by Tuesday night. The higher risk of this would northwest Rhode Island, as that is the area with the most snow expected.

Wednesday remains windy and cool with lingering snow shower possible in the early morning. Partly cloudy, dry by the afternoon. Near 40.