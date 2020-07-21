Weather Alert: Heat Wave Continues, But Not as Humid

Good morning! Day 4 of summer’s first heat wave is underway. The good news: it will not be as oppressive as yesterday. The big difference is with the humidity. It will be much lower than yesterday. So while temperatures still climb to the low 90s in many inland spots, it will “feel” about 10F cooler.

Expect the heat index to be close to the air temperatures–staying in the low to mid 90s (compared to Monday’s 100-105). Winds will be light from the northwest this morning and then turn to the southwest in the afternoon at 5-10 mph and gusts to 15 mph.

It looks like a great day at the beach! Skies will be sunny and the temperatures will be warm, with highs in the mid 80s.

Dry and comfortable conditions this evening will give way to increasing clouds and humidity overnight. There is a slight chance for a stray shower, but most spots stay dry with patchy fog developing near the coast. It will be warm, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The heat wave comes to an end after today, but Wednesday won’t actually be that much cooler. In fact, with the humidity rising, it will feel just as hot. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with an isolated strong or severe thunderstorm.