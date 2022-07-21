**A HEAT ADVISORY continues through 8PM today. The combination hot temperatures and elevated humidity levels will push the heat index, or “feels like” temperature, to near 100. **

TODAY: Patchy morning fog at the coast, otherwise partly sunny, breezy, hot and very humid. Highs near 90 inland, low 80s at the shore with stronger on-shore winds. South winds 10-20 mph.

There is a “slight” chance of a strong thunderstorm by late day or early evening.

TONIGHT: A “slight” chance of a strong thunderstorm in the early evening, mainly north and west of Providence. Gradual clearing in the night, staying warm with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, very hot, but much lower humidity. Highs around 94 inland, mid to upper 80s at the coast.

THIS WEEKEND: Staying Hot, High Humidity Returns Sunday

SATURDAY: Hot and sunny with highs near 94, mid to upper 80s at the coast.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and very humid. Highs near 94. A dry “day”, but a chance for showers and thunderstorms at night